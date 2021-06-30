Job Scam: NDLEA Tells Public To Be Cautious

June 30, 2021 78

A notice of caution has been issued by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to the public, stating that job scammers are on the prowl, taking advantage of the agency’s recently concluded screening exercise.

Disclosing this was the spokesperson for the agency, Femi Babfemi, who said that the public should ignore any call for recruitment into the NDLEA, as it was not recruiting into any cadre.

Babafemi assured that the scammers would be brought to book in due time, as investigations were ongoing.

He said, “While the NDLEA is presently investigating telephone/bank account numbers linked to members of the job scam syndicate, intelligence gathered by the agency shows that some criminal elements at the receiving end of the ongoing offensive action by the NDLEA are in the process of using the activities of the job scam syndicate as an instrument of blackmail against the agency and/or its officials using pliable online platforms.

“For the umpteenth time, we will like to reiterate that the agency is not recruiting into any cadre of its workforce. We have just recently concluded the screening exercise for those whose employment process started in 2019. Any pretence by professional scammers to extort money from anyone, especially those who recently participated in the screening exercise, should be ignored and their details reported through our social media handles’ direct messages.

“Going by the level of investigations into the activities of these scammers so far, members of the public are assured that we shall soon bring the criminal elements behind the scam to the open.”