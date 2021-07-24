fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

JOBSNEWSNEWSLETTER

Job Scam: Govt. Agency Says No Ongoing Recruitment Exercise, Cautions Public

July 24, 20210115
Job Scam: Govt. Agency Says No Ongoing Recruitment Exercise, Cautions Public

Members of the public have been notified by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) of fraudsters putting up fake recruitment notices.

The Head of Strategic Communication, Office of The National Security Adviser, ZM Usman, said that the agency was not currently offering any position as advertised on social media by fraudsters.

Job seekers have been urged to ignore such posts, adding that it had not employed the services of any recruitment agency to recruit on its behalf.

It said, “the attention of the Management of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has been drawn to the activities of some fraudsters involved in illegal recruitment, fraudulent inducement and operation of fake websites targeted at unsuspecting members of the public.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Needs Loans From China For Development – Ambassador

“The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons is currently not recruiting and has not engaged the services of any individual or recruitment agents to recruit on its behalf.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the information on recruitment circulating on social media is fake and did not emanate from the Centre.

“Consequently, job seekers are advised to disregard same. The public should also be informed that no Government agency will demand for and receive payment for any employment.

“The NCCSALW by this notice hereby advises the general public to be wary of these fraudulent activities.”

About Author

Job Scam: Govt. Agency Says No Ongoing Recruitment Exercise, Cautions Public
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 14, 20130161

Coscharis Launches Rolls-Royce Cars Into Nigeria Automarket

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Coscharis Motors, owned by business magnate, Cosmas Maduka, has redefined the Nigeria auto market by becoming an exclusive dealer of Rolls-Royce cars in Nig
Read More
Siasia's Appeal Hearing COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
September 5, 20190303

Samson Siasia Appeals FIFA Life Ban

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Super Eagles’ Chief Coach Samson Siasia on Wednesday in Abuja said he has appealed against the life ban slammed on him by world football governing bo
Read More
October 8, 20140115

Pipeline Vandalism: Navy Raids Ikorodu, Recovers 5,000 Jerry Cans Of Siphoned Products From Residents

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There were indications, yesterday, that some community leaders in Ikorodu area of Lagos and landlords connived with hoodlums to vandalise Nigerian National
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.