Job Scam: Govt. Agency Says No Ongoing Recruitment Exercise, Cautions Public

Members of the public have been notified by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) of fraudsters putting up fake recruitment notices.

The Head of Strategic Communication, Office of The National Security Adviser, ZM Usman, said that the agency was not currently offering any position as advertised on social media by fraudsters.

Job seekers have been urged to ignore such posts, adding that it had not employed the services of any recruitment agency to recruit on its behalf.

It said, “the attention of the Management of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has been drawn to the activities of some fraudsters involved in illegal recruitment, fraudulent inducement and operation of fake websites targeted at unsuspecting members of the public.

“The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons is currently not recruiting and has not engaged the services of any individual or recruitment agents to recruit on its behalf.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the information on recruitment circulating on social media is fake and did not emanate from the Centre.

“Consequently, job seekers are advised to disregard same. The public should also be informed that no Government agency will demand for and receive payment for any employment.

“The NCCSALW by this notice hereby advises the general public to be wary of these fraudulent activities.”