Job At Seven-Up: PET Automation Engineer, For HND/Degree Holder

One of Nigeria’s largest manufacturing companies in the beverage industry Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited has a job opening for a PET Automation Engineer.

The company is known for beverages like 7UP, Teem, Mirinda, Pepsi, H2OH!, among others.

It has nine bottling plants in the various regions across Nigeria.

Job: PET Automation Engineer

Location: Abuja

Summary

You will initiate and perform troubleshooting maintenance scheduling , and the planning and performance monitoring of production lines.

You will also be required to:

Resolving and troubleshooting electrical systems when faults occur.

Ensuring machine efficiency, to reduce downtime and meet production target of 80%

General electrical repairs.

Ensuring that maintenance cost is in line with budget

Responsible for planning activities to support the maintenance of the automated systems

Participating in analysing failures that arise due to electrical malfunctions and to propose measures for preventing them from occurring in the future

Qualifications:

HND / B.Sc. in Electrical / Electronics Engineering;

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in automation in the manufacturing industry;

PLC programming very useful;

Exposure to bottling machines and Beverage Industry will be an advantage;

Ability to write and maintain program backups.

How To Apply

If you know you meet the requirements, send your CV in PDF and MS Word formats to [email protected] In the subject of the email, use the job title ‘PET Automation Engineer’.

Application Deadline

February 25, 2021.