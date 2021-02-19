fbpx
Job At Seven-Up: PET Automation Engineer, For HND/Degree Holder

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Biz Opportunity

Job At Seven-Up: PET Automation Engineer, For HND/Degree Holder

February 19, 2021029
Job At Seven-Up: PET Automation Engineer, For HND/Degree Holder

One of Nigeria’s largest manufacturing companies in the beverage industry Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited has a job opening for a PET Automation Engineer.

The company is known for beverages like 7UP, Teem, Mirinda, Pepsi, H2OH!, among others.

It has nine bottling plants in the various regions across Nigeria.

READ ALSO: NNPC Secures $1 Billion For Port Harcourt Refinery Overhaul

Job: PET Automation Engineer

Location: Abuja

Summary

You will initiate and perform troubleshooting maintenance scheduling , and the planning and performance monitoring of production lines.

You will also be required to:

  • Resolving and troubleshooting electrical systems when faults occur.
  • Ensuring machine efficiency, to reduce downtime and meet production target of 80%
  • General electrical repairs.
  • Ensuring that maintenance cost is in line with budget
  • Responsible for planning activities to support the maintenance of the automated systems
  • Participating in analysing failures that arise due to electrical malfunctions and to propose measures for preventing them from occurring in the future

Qualifications:

  • HND / B.Sc. in Electrical / Electronics Engineering;
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in automation in the manufacturing industry;
  • PLC programming very useful;
  • Exposure to bottling machines and Beverage Industry will be an advantage;
  • Ability to write and maintain program backups.

How To Apply

If you know you meet the requirements, send your CV in PDF and MS Word formats to [email protected] In the subject of the email, use the job title ‘PET Automation Engineer’.

Application Deadline

February 25, 2021.

About Author

Job At Seven-Up: PET Automation Engineer, For HND/Degree Holder
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
July 2, 2018067

How To Make Delightful Returns From Soyamilk Production

If you are pondering an investment that involves low capital but offers delightful returns, then you might want to consider Soyamilk production.  Soya bean is a very important global crop because it c
Read More
Biz Opportunity
November 2, 2018072

Processed Starch Presents A $45m Opportunity For Entrepreneurs

There are many paradoxes in the Nigerian economy which leave observers baffled. For instance, why is there so much poverty despite an abundance of resources? The country loses about $45m annually by i
Read More
Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
January 9, 20190421

5 Profitable Business Opportunities in the 2019 Election Year

“If money go before, all ways do lie open,” according to William Shakespeare, and all politicians across the globe seem to follow this simple formula, of spending money to win. In Nigeria’s 2015 gener
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon