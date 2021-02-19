Job At Seven-Up: PET Automation Engineer, For HND/Degree Holder

One of Nigeria’s largest manufacturing companies in the beverage industry Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited has a job opening for a PET Automation Engineer.
The company is known for beverages like 7UP, Teem, Mirinda, Pepsi, H2OH!, among others.
It has nine bottling plants in the various regions across Nigeria.
Job: PET Automation Engineer
Location: Abuja
Summary
You will initiate and perform troubleshooting maintenance scheduling , and the planning and performance monitoring of production lines.
You will also be required to:
- Resolving and troubleshooting electrical systems when faults occur.
- Ensuring machine efficiency, to reduce downtime and meet production target of 80%
- General electrical repairs.
- Ensuring that maintenance cost is in line with budget
- Responsible for planning activities to support the maintenance of the automated systems
- Participating in analysing failures that arise due to electrical malfunctions and to propose measures for preventing them from occurring in the future
Qualifications:
- HND / B.Sc. in Electrical / Electronics Engineering;
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in automation in the manufacturing industry;
- PLC programming very useful;
- Exposure to bottling machines and Beverage Industry will be an advantage;
- Ability to write and maintain program backups.
How To Apply
If you know you meet the requirements, send your CV in PDF and MS Word formats to [email protected] In the subject of the email, use the job title ‘PET Automation Engineer’.
Application Deadline
February 25, 2021.
