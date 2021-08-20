Jimoh Ibrahim Owes About N70bn, Says AMCON

August 20, 2021 122

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has said that a politician and business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim, has an unsettled debt of about N70 billion.

The corporation, however, said it was still in charge of assets belonging to him, a statement signed by Head of Corporate Communications at AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday 11 November 2020, AMCON obtained a court order to freeze bank accounts and seize assets belonging to Jimoh Ibrahim over unpaid NGN69.4 billion debts.

The statement said Justice A. R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja Division had on Monday ordered AMCON, NICON Insurance Limited, Nigeria Reinsurance and Ibrahim to maintain the status-quo-ante until September 8, 2021, when the court would hear all pending applications on the matter.

READ ALSO: Presidential Council Blames Aregbesola For Slow Expatriate Quota Approval

Nwauzor said the matter between Ibrahim and AMCON had been interminable since the loan was purchased by the debt recovery agency during the first phase of Eligible Bank Asset purchases from Union Bank in the early days of AMCON.

The statement read, “AMCON and BPE, on July 21, received approval from the National Insurance Commission to constitute a new board and management of NICON Insurance Limited and Nigeria Re.

“The change was to enhance the smooth running, efficient and effective management of the two firms previously owned by the recalcitrant debtor and businessman.

“The reason for the changes in the board and management of the two insurance firms was sequel to the takeover of the major investor’s interests in the two organisations, and the Bureau for Public Enterprises who worked in partnership with AMCON to bring the much-needed stability in the operation of the organisations.”