Jigawa State Records First COVID-19 Death, Nine Confirmed Cases

Jigawa state has recorded its first covid 19 death and now has the total number of nine confirmed cases.

This was confirmed by the commissioner of health and the chairman of the task force on COVID-19, Dr Abba Zakari, in a press briefing in Dutse the state Capital.



According to him, the local Governments affected which include Dutse, Gwaram, Miga, and Auyo will join Kazaure, Birninkudu, Gumel and Gujungu town of Taura local Government for a total lockdown by Friday midnight.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner who confessed that testing is their major challenge but says they are into negotiations with a private laboratory that was accredited by the NCDC to solve the problem.

Source: Channels TV