JFC Commemorates International Youths Day With Media Career Workshop For Journalists  

In commemoration of International Youths Day, Journalists for Christ International Outreach (JFC), a non-governmental Christian media organisation, organised a media career workshop for young Nigerian journalists at its monthly fellowship on Saturday.

The career workshop themed, “The High Call of Journalism (What Mass Communication students, Young Journalists should know about Media Career)” was held at the International Press Centre on August 20, 2022, to improve the media skills of journalists in their early-mid career; educate youngsters on the responsibility required in the media space and guidance in choosing a media career.

Addressing the attendants, Lekan Otufodunrin, President of JFC International urged young journalists to take every opportunity as training and to put the effort into providing excellence in their duties.

“The media organisation is not the same as it was when I started my media journey. There are more opportunities everywhere and space for media practitioners to grow and develop themselves. There is a reason why you chose that career part and God has a plan for you”, he stressed.

Otufodunrin further cautioned young journalists to stay focused, to strive and grow regardless of the challenges.

“As an up-coming media professional, you need to be focus-driven. There is nowhere you cannot excellence if you have the backing of God and a hardworking spirit. Ask the right questions. They are some who will not tell you the answers but even more who are ready to share the answers with you.”

Cynthia Okere, Senior News Editor/Reporter, Voice of Nigeria commended the efforts of JFC in mentoring and supporting young Christian journalists through the workshop while spreading the gospel.

The event had in attendance several media professionals, mentors, students, and journalists in training from various reputable media firms and schools alike. The event also served as an avenue to network young journalists and students with mentors and media professionals.