JET Pushes Africa To Achieve Zero Emission With Electric Vans

JET, a tech-focused automobile assembly company, has announced its intention to assist African countries to achieve zero emission through its new range of electric vehicles.

Speaking during a virtual press conference, the Founder, JET Motor Company, Mr Chidi Ajaere, said the time is right for Africa to join the global drive to eliminate greenhouse emissions.

He added the company’s belief in health, safety and green future compelled it to introduce zero-emission vehicles into its product range.

According to him, the company started to dominate the mobility industry in Africa with the JET MOVER, a multipurpose van, which was launched in 2019.

He said the company is ensuring Africa is represented in the future of mobility with the launch of its first Electric-Powered Van in 2021.

Ajaere explained that research has shown that over 96 per cent of Nigeria’s population depend on road mass transportation for their daily commute.

This, according to him, has led to a significant increase in demand for commercial vehicles.

He said, “In a bid to preserve the environment, the world is making a gradual shift from combustion engines to Electric vehicles.

“While the rest of the world is progressively phasing out combustion engine vehicles, Nigeria still depends heavily on fossil fuels.

“We believe in a global vision for Africa, and we think that Nigeria is rightfully placed. Africa is rightfully placed to lead the automobile narrative, especially in the new era of mobility,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director of Strategy and Operations at JET, Joseph Wemimo, explained that the JET EV is a combination of European design, Asian technology and African design, making it the best for the region.

According to him, the vehicle has fewer moving parts, delivers a quieter driving experience and can travel 250 km on a single full charge.

He stated that the Jet EV has a supercharger, that enables it to charge a 107.6kwh battery from 0 percent to 100 percent in less than two hours.

Ajaere disclosed the plan of the company to increase production and establish charging stations all across African cities and African highways, making it easier for both individuals and fleet operators to easily adapt.