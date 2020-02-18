JessyGlamz CEO, Jessica Oguntayo Emerges Rotaract Club President-Elect

Pharmaceutical Technologist and CEO of JessyGlamz Ltd. a Beauty and Fashion home, Jessica Oluwabunmi Oguntayo has emerged as President-elect of the Rotaract Club of Ijebu-Ife D9110.

Jessica secured a landslide victory with 98% of the vote to defeat two other contestants during the elections that held on February 16, 2020, at the Ijebu Ife ICAD Hall.

Speaking to newsmen after the elections, Jessica Oguntayo thanked her fellow Rotaractors for the orderly manner elections were conducted and the faith reposed on her to lead the organisation for the next year.

“My vision is to help members develop their capacities as this is critical to creating value for our society. While our vision to the create a better society, this is impossible if we don’t first, deliberately, consciously and consistently keep improving fellow Rotaractors”

Jessica Oguntayo is a Pharmaceutical Technologist and also a Beauty and Fashion consultant and manages JessyGlamz.