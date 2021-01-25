Jega Describes Buhari’s Government As “Very Disappointing”

January 25, 2021 13

Former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chief, Attahiru Jega has described the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari as “very disappointing.”

He made this known in an interview conducted by Daily Trust. The former INEC boss summarised the performance of the Buhari led administration as performing below the expectations of “so many Nigerians”.

Jega was the chairman of the electoral body from 2010 to 2015. He oversaw the coduct of two general elections, one of which Buhari emerged winner and ultimately became president of the country.

Jega, who was once a vice-chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, said although Buhari enjoys goodwill from many Nigerians, citizens are worried “about the direction the country is taking.”

“He (Buhari) has disappointed so many people. He still has time to correct things if he has the capacity to do that. Frankly, his government has been very disappointing,” he was quoted to have said.

“Governance has been very poor at the federal level and many of the states, that is why we are seeing challenges everywhere; whether it is insurgency, banditry, armed robbery or other things.”

Jega’s comments re-echoed the concerns of prominent Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, who have been critical of this government.