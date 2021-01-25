fbpx
Jega Describes Buhari’s Government As “Very Disappointing”

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Jega Describes Buhari’s Government As “Very Disappointing”

January 25, 2021013
Jega Describes Buhari's Government As “Very Disappointing”

Former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chief, Attahiru Jega has described the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari as “very disappointing.”

He made this known in an interview conducted by Daily Trust. The former INEC boss summarised the performance of the Buhari led administration as performing below the expectations of “so many Nigerians”.

Jega was the chairman of the electoral body from 2010 to 2015. He oversaw the coduct of two general elections, one of which Buhari emerged winner and ultimately became president of the country.

READ ALSO: Plateau Gets NIN Enrolment Licence

Jega, who was once a vice-chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, said although Buhari enjoys goodwill from many Nigerians, citizens are worried “about the direction the country is taking.”

“He (Buhari) has disappointed so many people. He still has time to correct things if he has the capacity to do that. Frankly, his government has been very disappointing,” he was quoted to have said.

“Governance has been very poor at the federal level and many of the states, that is why we are seeing challenges everywhere; whether it is insurgency, banditry, armed robbery or other things.”

Jega’s comments re-echoed the concerns of prominent Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, who have been critical of this government.

About Author

Jega Describes Buhari’s Government As “Very Disappointing”
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSLETTERSPORTS
October 21, 2018070

Manchester United Splits Points with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

What was surely a thrilling match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Chelsea and Manchester United played a 2-2 draw was marred by Jose Mourinho’s anger when a Chelsea staff taunted him. Mourinho took
Read More
May 13, 2013043

Jonathan, Incapable Of Putting An End To Insecurity – Buhari

General Muhammadu Buhari, National Leader of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) yesterday stated that the manner in which  President Goodluck Jonathan is  handling security challenges in the co
Read More
Diaspora Remittance: Accounts Of Guidelines Violators To Be Shut - CBN [ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 19, 20210111

CBN To Test New Financial Products With Sandbox

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has said it will test new financial products and solutions being introduced by licensed companies with a sandbox. To achieve this, the apex bank said it had released
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon