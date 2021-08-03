fbpx

Jega: APC, PDP Have Failed To Deliver Positive Change To Nigerians

August 3, 20210163
A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed to bring about positive change in Nigeria.

Jega made the statement during an interview with BBC Hausa, he stated that country’s two top political parties are not working to meet the aspirations of the citizens.

The PDP was in charge of the country’s affairs from the time of the return of democracy in 1999 till 2015, the ruling while the ruling APC took over power in 2015.

He stated that citizens must not watch and allow “insincere” leaders to plunder the country.

“We shouldn’t continue folding our arms looking at these insincere people plundering our country; they would never bring change. On my own, I am now in PRP and I’ve registered from ward level and I did that to see what kind of contribution I’d bring forth to Nigeria,” he said.

“We have seen both APC and the PDP’s leadership style, they are not determined to bring about the desired change.

“Look at the fight against corruption, all those that were said to have looted under the PDP and would face trial are now decamping into APC and that’s the end of it.”

He stated also that the agitation by separatists is a sign of poor leadership.

“From my own hypothesis, being a political science lecturer, there’s serious concern in today’s Nigeria’s politics as some are now clamoring for the country’s disintegration and similar agitations,” he said.

“All these are borne out of poor leadership, mistrust, self-aggrandizement and egocentrism have become order of the day while uprightness and trust have been relegated by the leadership class.”

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

