Two days before he died, Jeffrey Epstein made sure his affairs were in order — signing a will that lays out where he’s putting $577 million, and who’s calling the shots.

Epstein signed his will on August 8 — 2 days before his body was discovered at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center — and the doc was filed last week in the U.S. Virgin Islands … where the ex-hedge fund manager owned 2 islands worth tens of millions.

The eerie timing aside … Epstein’s will lays out the total amount he’s dumping into a trust … a whopping $577,672,654. Keep in mind, the trust might already have even more cash in there — we just don’t know as the trust docs aren’t public.

As for who stands to inherit that massive fortune — there are no beneficiaries listed. Although, he does list “next of kin” as his brother, Mark Epstein … but that doesn’t guarantee he’s inheriting anything. Again, the trust would spell that out.

Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn … each of whom will get $250k for carrying out Epstein’s final wishes. The docs, first posted by the New York Post , say his executors areand… each of whom will get $250k for carrying out Epstein’s final wishes.

Here’s a quick breakdown of Epstein’s assets, per the will. $56 million-plus in cash, a little over $14 mil in fixed income, nearly $113 mil in equities, about $195 mil in hedge funds and private equity … not to mention 6 properties/estates worth well over $178 million.