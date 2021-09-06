Jean-Pierre Adams Dies After 39years In Coma

September 6, 2021 123

Jean-Pierre Adams, a former France defender has died at the age of 73 after almost 40 years in a coma, his former club Nimes announced on Monday.

In 1982, Adams was administered a near-fatal dose of anaesthetic ahead of a routine knee operation and never regained consciousness.



Adams, who made 22 international appearances in the 1970s, slipped into a coma after a mistake by his anaesthetist during routine knee surgery in 1982.

Born in Dakar in 1948, he was one of the first men born in West Africa to play for France.

His centre-back partnership with Marius Tresor for France was nicknamed “the blackguard”.

“We learned this morning of the death of Jean-Pierre Adams,” Nimes wrote on Twitter, extending their “sincere condolences to his family”.

Adams also played for Nice and Paris Saint-Germain.