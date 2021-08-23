JCI Nigeria Honours 2021 Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the Year, Celebrates International Youth Day

August 23, 2021 208

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria has honoured the 10 winners of the 2021 edition of the Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) award.

The award presentation took place in Ibadan recently at an elaborate event in commemoration of the 2021 International Youth Day by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) with the theme, “Transforming Food System: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”.

The 2021 awardees include Alexandar Ezenagu for Academic Leadership and/or Accomplishment category; Abiodun Adereni – Business, Economic and Entrepreneurship; Gideon Olanrewaju – Contribution to Children, World Peace and/or Human Rights, Maryam Apaokagi popularly know as Taaoma – Cultural Achievement; Omotola Fawunmi – Humanitarian and or Voluntary Leadership and Olalekan Sipesi for Moral and/or Environmental Leadership.

Other awardees are Hamzat Bala Lawal, for Political, Legal and/or Government Affairs; Shola Akinlade – Scientific and/or Technological Development; Nigerian Female Football star Asisat Lamina Oshoala for Personal Improvement and/or Development and Olivia Onyeamobi for the Medical Innovation category.

In her welcome speech during the event, the Chairperson, JCI Nigeria 2021 TOYP award planning committee, Oluwakemi Irinoye disclosed that the honourees are worthy recipients of the award having been duly nominated, screened and voted for by the members of the public.

“We received a total of 1027 nominations which went through different screening processes before the final stage of public voting. I congratulate all the 2021 honourees and I want you to know that this award comes with the responsibility to make the world a better place”, she said.

Also speaking at the event, the 2021 JCI Nigeria President, Abiola Olorunnisola believed Nigerian youth has shown that given the necessary framework and support can do even better “ our can-do spirit and creativity in spite of the evident and numerous challenges facing us, have allowed us to thrive and gain global recognition in sports, entertainment, fashion, modelling, technology and entrepreneurship.

Olorunnisola commended the recipients of the 2021 JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) award for their various contributions to providing sustainable solutions that makes life better and meaningful and consequently the socio-economic development of our dear country.

He added that it is gladdening that Governments all over the world are recognizing youth inputs and contributions to socio-economic development. He however advocates for more inclusivity and support framework that ensures youth can continue to amplify skills, talents and efforts towards restoring the planet and protect life.

Speaking on the theme “Transforming Food System: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health” for the 2021 International Youth Day, the Theme Speaker/Head Sustainable Development and Corporate Brand, Lafarge Africa Plc, Mrs Titilope Oguntuga encouraged the youth to reimagine the way they see food in a manner that will yield economic value that will impact the people and the planet.

“The youth and indeed needs to be concerned about how we produced and process food, from planting to distribution and consumption. The youth should understand the socio-economic impact through buying and selling both locally and internationally. The youth should tap into the vast opportunity in food export to earn foreign exchange” she said.