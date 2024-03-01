Japanese Envoy Commends Sacral Industries On Local Assembly Of Appliances

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Mr. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, has commended the management of Sacral Industries Limited for taking the bold decision to set up a factory in Lagos, Nigeria for assembling consumer electronics and home appliances.

Mr. Kazuyoshi gave this commendation when he recently led a delegation from the Japanese Embassy, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Daikin Nigeria, and DaiTech Nigeria Limited on a factory tour of Sacral Industries Ltd.

Speaking during the tour, the Japanese ambassador to Nigeria described the action taken by the company as a noble gesture that would not only contribute significantly to creating job opportunities for the teeming youth in Nigeria but also help boost capacity or workforce in the engineering field.

The Ambassador further explained that such action demonstrates the company’s immense confidence and commitment to contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy. He assured the company that his home country would continue to play its role in supporting businesses that would contribute immensely to improving the lives of the people in Nigeria.

“I am quite impressed with the action taken by the management of Sacral Industries to set up an assembly plant in Nigeria. It is the right step in the right direction. With this alone, jobs will be created, and knowledge can be passed on.

“Beyond this, there are other economic benefits, such as reduced pressure on the naira. I am confident that a great future lies ahead for Nigeria’s economy as a whole with this significant step,” he said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Sacral Industries Limited, Mr. Rajeev Girglani, expressed profound appreciation to the Japanese delegation on the visit, stressing that the company would continue to play its part in enhancing Nigeria’s economic prosperity.

Mr. Girglani stated that the visit is a morale booster that would encourage the company to expand its footprint by setting up another assembly plant outside Lagos to create more economic opportunities for the Nigerian people.

He disclosed that Daikin Industries recently chose Sacral Industries after careful assessment and deliberations to be their manufacturing base in West Africa.

“Since its inception, Sacral’s vision has been ‘To be the most innovative and reliable manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances in Nigeria’. ‘We have been blessed to partner with leading international organizations to meet and exceed our vision constantly”, he said.

According to him, within a short period since its incorporation in 2018, the company has achieved many milestones, including the production of its First Air Conditioner in August 2018, its First Refrigerator & Freezer produced in September 2018, its First Panasonic Air Conditioner Produced – April 2019; ISO 9001: 2015 management system certification received – November 2019; First Floor Standing Air Conditioner Produced – August 2020; First Gas Cooker Produced – October 2020; Received Grant from UNIDO to phase out CFC gas and transition to R32 Gas: June 2023; Embark on the certification process for ISO45001 and ISO14001 for Environment and Health and Safety Management Systems: October 2023 and the First Daikin Air Conditioner Produced – November 2023.