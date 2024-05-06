Japan Releases 6G Device, 500% Faster Than 5G

One of the earliest high-speed 6G wireless devices in the world was introduced by a consortium of Japanese corporations, including DOCOMO, NTT, NEC, and Fujitsu. Up to 330 feet (100 meters) may be covered by the device’s 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) data transmission capability.

Japan aspires to be the world leader in 6G, according a report. The next generation of ICT infrastructure, known as Beyond 5G (6G), is anticipated to be deployed in the 2030s and serve as the foundation for all social and industrial operations.

Beyond 5G (6G), according to the research, is an integrated network that includes wired and wireless technologies as well as those used in land, sea, air, and space. It is not only an expansion of traditional mobile communications.

In addition to further upgrading the features of 5G, such as ‘high speed and high capacity’, ‘low latency’, and ‘multiple simultaneous connections’, new features such as ‘ultra-low power consumption’, ‘scalability of communication coverage’, ‘autonomy’, and ‘ultra-safety and reliability’ are expected to be realised.

Four firms, namely DOCOMO, NTT Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Fujitsu, formed a consortium for the project. Since 2021, these companies have collaborated on research and development concerning sub-terahertz devices, foreseeing the dawn of the 6G era.

According to the companies, tests have achieved “ultra-high-speed 100 Gbps transmissions in the 100 GHz and 300 GHz bands at distances of up to 100 meters,” said a statement.

The frequency ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum in which 5G and 6G function are the primary distinctions between them. Faster speeds are typically associated with operating in higher bands.

5G transmissions are typically broadcast in frequencies lower than 6 GHz and expanded into around 40 GHz bands, referred to as “millimeter-wave bands.”

However, higher-frequency bands referred to as “sub-terahertz” bands—which fall between 100 and 300 GHz—are anticipated to be used by 6G.

The significantly higher frequencies of the sub-terahertz band would require completely different wireless devices, which are now being created from scratch, in contrast to the 28 GHz and other millimeter bands used in existing 5G systems.

According to the firms, the project will need to overcome a number of significant obstacles in order to be successful, including figuring out what precise performance standards wireless devices operating in the sub-terahertz band must meet and then actually creating those devices.

To make high-speed 6G devices possible, the four participating companies each made significant contributions to the advancement of sub-terahertz technology.

DOCOMO conducted thorough analyses of wireless system configurations for 100 GHz telecommunications applications. Subsequently, they engineered wireless transmission equipment capable of delivering data rates of up to 100 Gbps across a 100-meter range.

NTT pursued the development of high-end wireless equipment while concentrating its efforts on 300 GHz devices. Their accomplishment resulted in the development of a top-tier 300 GHz band wireless device that can channel 100 Gbps per channel over 100 meters.

NEC committed its resources to researching 100 GHz band-specific wireless system solutions. A complex multi-element active phased array antenna (APAA) with more than 100 antenna elements was created as a result of this project.

Fujitsu focused on developing novel technologies for compound semiconductors. Their work led to innovations that made it possible to amplify signals in the 300 GHz and 100 GHz bands with high efficiency and output.

Notably, with a high-output amplifier, Fujitsu achieved the highest power efficiency in the world, which is essential for increasing communication ranges while lowering power consumption at the same time.

This development of advanced 6G technologies has significant ramifications. The capacity achieved equates to five HD movies that could be streamed wirelessly every second, which opens up a plethora of possible uses for the data transfer speeds.

Experts highlight that possibilities are unlimited when it comes to offering seamless connectivity for future technologies, enabling applications ranging from ultra-HD video streaming to real-time control in autonomous vehicles, as well as increasing communication demands.