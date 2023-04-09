Japa: Provide Better Environment For Medical Professionals – Tomori

Wale Tomori, a Professor of Virology, believes the Federal Government (FG) should create an enabling environment to encourage Nigerian-trained doctors, nurses, and other health workers emigrating to work in Europe and other parts of the world to reconsider their choices.

Tomori also chastised the House of Representatives (reps) for passing the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which aims to make medical graduates to work in Nigeria for five years before being granted a full license.

He during a program on Channels TV, also addressed the high rate of migration ‘japa’ of young, skilled Nigerians which has caused brain drain.

According to the virology professor, if the bill becomes law, government officials should also stop seeking medical treatment abroad.

He said, “They (young Nigerian professionals) will continue to japa when you don’t create the enabling environment for them to stay.”

Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Amendment) Bill

“We talk about capacity building, but we don’t talk about capacity retention,” Tomori said of the bill that would require medical and dental graduates to stay in Nigeria for five years before receiving their licenses.

“You must create a supportive environment for the capacity you have built to function.

“If you train me as a doctor and the facilities are not there. You want me to spend five years doing nothing? We must create the enabling environment for people to stay. My generation stayed because we had some things to work with.

“I don’t blame those who are leaving. It is not patriotism or lack of patriotism.

“Create the enabling environment for the people to function; the diaspora people will come back. That is the solution; it is not making draconian laws, saying you must stay for five years.”

