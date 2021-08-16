JAMB, VCs To Decide On UTME Cut-Off Marks August 31

August 16, 2021 197

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and heads of tertiary institutions are set to meet on August 31 to decide on the minimum cut-off mark for 2021/2022 admissions.

The policy meeting, which will be chaired by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, will also be an avenue to discuss other admission issues with stakeholders.

This information is contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin released by its Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday in Abuja.

The bulletin read, “This (policy) meeting kick-starts the admission process into the nation’s tertiary institutions. It will discuss critical issues emanating from the presentation of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry applications, in addition to setting the tone for the 2021/2022 admission exercise.

“The meeting is expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines, and present application statistics, candidates’ performance, as well as evaluate the 2020 admission exercise.

“The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”

Last year, the meeting pegged the minimum cut-off mark at 160 and above for admission into universities, 120 for polytechnics and 100 for colleges of education.