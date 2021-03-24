JAMB: UTME To Hold June 5

fbpx
EDUCATION & TRAINING

March 24, 2021078
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed June 5 for the commencement of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

JAMB in a statement, on Wednesday, by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocols, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said the 2021 UTME examination will end Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The examination body also said it has started the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry registration.

It noted that all potential candidates must provide their National Identity Number at point of registration.

Part of the statement read, “This is mandatory for participation in the 2021 registration exercise.

“Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country; the list is available in all the state offices of JAMB and on its website at www.jamb.gov.ng.

“The approved schedule for registration and examination are that registration exercise will start on Thursday, April 8 and end on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for Direct Entry applicants will run concurrently with that of UTME candidates.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

