JAMB USSD: Candidates Urged To Check Results Through Portal

June 27, 20210141
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed candidates who sat for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), to check their results through its portal as the USSD code 55019 has some challenges.

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Head, Protocol and Public Affairs of the board, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the board had on June 25, directed candidates to check their results by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the GSM number used to obtain profile code.

Benjamin, however, said that USSD method had been suspended because of the challenges.

According to him, “Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access, checking by USSD code 55019 is suspended.

“It has come to the attention of the Board that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges.

“Consequently, the Board hereby directs all candidates to visit JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result.

“Each candidate is to follow these simple steps: Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, on the menu bar, click on the facility, on the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip.

“Enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result,” he said.

NAN

JAMB USSD: Candidates Urged To Check Results Through Portal
