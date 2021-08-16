JAMB To Set Minimum Admission Standards Across Tertiary Institutions

August 16, 2021 182

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it would “take a stand” on what is the acceptable minimum admissions standards across all tertiary institutions in the country.

This was disclosed in the Board’s weekly bulletin, where it said that other critical matters that would set the tone of the 2021/2022 admission process would be discussed.

The bulletin stated, “This (policy) meeting kick-starts the admission process into the nation’s tertiary institutions. It will discuss critical issues emanating from the presentation of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry applications, in addition to setting the tone for the 2021/2022 Admission exercise.

“The meeting is expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines and present application statistics, candidates’ performance as well as evaluate the 2020 Admission exercise.

”The meeting, in addition to other deliberations, would take a stand on acceptable minimum admissions standards to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“Given the critical nature of the decisions to be taken at the meeting, it would be streamed live on the Board’s website, www.jamb.gov.ng, on its Facebook handle “@JAMBULLETIN” and other social media platforms.

“The Board makes it clear that it is an abuse of process for any institution to commence any admission exercise before this meeting as it is this forum that gives this authorisation.”