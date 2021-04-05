fbpx
JAMB Says Unlicensed Use Of Its Logo, Name By Will Attract Prosecution

April 5, 2021055
The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has drawn attention to the “unwholesome” use of its logo and name, describing it as a criminal offence.

The board noted that some cybercafes and tutorial centres deceive “hapless candidates” and extort them through the use of its name and logo.

This was stated by JAMB’s Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, in a statement issued by the board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocols, Fabian Benjamin.

The statement read, “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has noted with dismay, the unwholesome activities of fraudulent operators of cybercafes, tutorial centres and other entities, which have formed the habit of deceiving hapless candidates through using the Board’s logo and name to defraud and extort them.

“The stock-in-trade of these unscrupulous elements is to lure innocent candidates to part with their money under the deceptive guise of registering them for the 2021/22 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.

“It is a criminal offence for one to use the Board’s name and logo when one is not licensed by the Board to do so for any reason.

“The Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday, 2nd April 2021, while handing over some operators of cybercafes, tutorial centres and other such operators to security agents.

“The Registrar, during the engagement, warned that the Board would no longer tolerate the antics of such platforms, which, he said, are used as incubators for grooming examination infractors who use the name and logo of the Board to lend credence to their unwholesome activities.

“According to him, anybody not licensed by the Board to register candidates and who goes ahead to print banners advertising the Board’s services would be arrested and prosecuted.

“The Registrar further disclosed that, henceforth, the Board and the various security agencies would be combing the streets across the country to ensure that the untoward activities of fraudulent elements are curtailed.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

