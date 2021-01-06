JAMB Reopens Admission Portal

January 6, 2021 16

The portal for 2020/2021 admissions into tertiary institutions has been opened, this was announced by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The board stated that reopening the portal allows institutions to upload details of shortlisted entrants for the 2020/21 admissions.

The JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin o Wednesday confirmed the report in a telephone interview with The Punch.

A check on the board’s website showed the portal has been reopened.

READ ALSO: NLC Accuses FG Of Insensitivity Over Electricity Tariff Increase

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, was quoted as saying that admission processes must go through the Central Admission Processing System for approval.

“Of course, long ago. Any institution, not just public that wants to is already uploading,” Oloyede was quoted as saying.

JAMB has issued a warning to the public from falling victim to fraudsters rumour mongers.

It gave the advice in a weekly bulletin of the Office of the Registrar said that it has yet to begin the sale of the 2021 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination forms.

”JAMB reiterates that it has not begun the sale of its 2021 UTME and Direct Entry application forms, neither has it announced a date for the exercise.

READ ALSO: Zamfara State Govt Diversifies Revenue Generation Portfolio

”The clarification became necessary following fake news that the board has begun the sale and was urging prospective applicants to procure same from some nebulous selling outlets.

”The public is to note that the news of the purported sale of the registration forms is false and an attempt to mislead the public.”

JAMB explained that the delay in the start of the sale of the application forms was as a result of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the country but would conclude arrangements soon.