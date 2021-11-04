fbpx

JAMB Remits N3.51bn Operating Surplus To FG

November 4, 20210139
UTME 2021: JAMB Gives Update On Form Sales, Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday remitted the sum of N3.51billion to the Federal Government as part of its operating surplus for 2021.

The 2021 remittance, according to a statement issued by the board and signed by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, is in line with the registrar’s commitment to prudent management of public resources.

“This commitment to probity coupled with the adoption of international best practices make for cost-effective operational processes and attendant savings to yield those humongous remittances to government coffers,” the statement read.

He said it has been the norm rather than the exception in the last six years beginning from 2016 when he – Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede – remitted the sum of N7billion and repeated the same in subsequent years.

“This singular act has ensured the annual transfer of over N3 billion to the pockets of parents and guardians of candidates as a consequence of the slash in the price of UTME forms,” the statement read.

It further said the Board, as led by Oloyede, would continue to prune down the cost of governance and release resources for other needy national prioritised areas.

About Author

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

