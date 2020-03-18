JAMB Releases Results of 450,000 UTME Candidates

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the results of 450,000 candidates who sat for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) so far will be released on Wednesday 18th.

A statement signed by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs, Fabian Benjamin obtained by The ICIR also debunked reports that the board had cancelled some results from the examination held on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday 14, 16 and 17 of March respectively.

He urged members of the public to disregard such fake news and always crosscheck information provided in the media.

Benjamin explained that the Board was aware of some malicious moves by some fraudulent individuals trying to cop and manipulate the results of the first day placed on the JAMB’s website with the aim to “deceive unsuspecting candidates.”

He said the attempted manipulation of the results informed the Board’s decision to move it to the mobile platform for candidates to use their unique phone numbers used in registering for the examination to access their results.

Candidates are urged to check their results by sending “RESULT” to 55019 and not on the Board’s website.

The 2020 UTME examination exercise commenced on March 14 and is expected to end on April 4.

Over 1.9 million candidates registered for this year’s computer based test across the nation.

Recall that the board recorded highest UTME registration of 1.9 so far since its establishment in 1978.