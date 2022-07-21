JAMB Releases Cut-off Mark For 2022/2023 Admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and heads of tertiary institutions in Nigeria have released the minimum cut-off mark for admissions in the 2022/2023 academic session.

The decision was taken by JAMB and the heads of tertiary universities in Nigeria during its 2022 policy meeting on admissions which was presided over by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

The Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the cut-off after votes by vice-chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education, said the implication is that every institution has the right to fix its own cut-off mark even up to 220.

The minimum cut-off mark for universities is 140 while the minimum cut-off mark for Polytechnics and colleges of education is 100.

Also discussed during the meeting is the need for a review of admission criteria to give 10per cent discretional power of admission to heads of tertiary institutions.

“Every institution is at liberty to determine the minimum UTME score acceptable to it for admission. Similarly, for Direct Entry admissions, each institution will determine the number of points required by it for direct entry admission. Nevertheless, no institution can recommend or admit any candidate with less than two points for direct entry.

“In the same vein, no institution can admit/accept the transfer of a candidate for any degree programme unless the candidate has spent on full-time, not less than two consecutive sessions in the institution.”

The meeting also resolved that “no institution will be allowed to recommend or admit any candidate whose total score is below the minimum score proposed by the institution and approved by the Policy Meeting. The totality of all scores being used for the ranking of the candidate shall be taken into account in determining the percentage minimum score.”