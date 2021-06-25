JAMB Releases 2021 UTME Results, See How To Check

June 25, 2021 120

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of candidates who sat for on June 19 and 22, 2021.

The board in a statement signed by the Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Friday, added that the result for subsequent days would be released daily.

He said the board would not hesitate to withdraw the results of any candidate subsequently found to have committed any form of examination misconduct.

The statement read, “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who sat in more than 720 CBT centres for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted between Saturday, 19th and Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

“The board notes with satisfaction that the utilisation of NIN (National Identification Number) has helped in curbing examination malpractices as the 2021 UTME has recorded the least incidence of irregularities since the inception of the CBT examinations in Nigeria.

“Nevertheless, the Board would still review all the CCTV footages and other technical gadgets for detection of possible examination misconducts.

“Extremely comparatively few results are being withheld for further investigation.”

How To Check Your Result

Candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the phone number used by each candidate to obtain profile code and UTME registration with the board.

The Candidates’ UTME results would be relayed to them.