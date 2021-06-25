fbpx
JAMB Releases 2021 UTME Results, See How To Check

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

JAMB Releases 2021 UTME Results, See How To Check

June 25, 20210120
JAMB Releases 2021 UTME Results, See How To Check

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of candidates who sat for on June 19 and 22, 2021.

The board in a statement signed by the Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Friday, added that the result for subsequent days would be released daily.

He said the board would not hesitate to withdraw the results of any candidate subsequently found to have committed any form of examination misconduct.

The statement read, “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who sat in more than 720 CBT centres for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted between Saturday, 19th and Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

READ ALSO: JAMB: See 25 Centres Delisted Over Poor Performance

“The board notes with satisfaction that the utilisation of NIN (National Identification Number) has helped in curbing examination malpractices as the 2021 UTME has recorded the least incidence of irregularities since the inception of the CBT examinations in Nigeria.

“Nevertheless, the Board would still review all the CCTV footages and other technical gadgets for detection of possible examination misconducts.

“Extremely comparatively few results are being withheld for further investigation.”

How To Check Your Result

Candidates can check their results by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 through the phone number used by each candidate to obtain profile code and UTME registration with the board.

The Candidates’ UTME results would be relayed to them.

About Author

JAMB Releases 2021 UTME Results, See How To Check
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria Sits on Huge Gas Resource COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 23, 20210665

Energy Firms To Pay $52.12 Million Fine As Gas Flaring Continues

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil and gas firms operating in Nigeria are expected to pay $52.12 million (N19.75 billion) fine for gas flared in January and February this year. Analyses o
Read More
UTME 2021: JAMB Urges Applicants To Complete Registration EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS
May 31, 20210245

JAMB: Extension Of Registration Date No Longer Possible

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has notified all interested applicants for the 2021 UTME that an extension of the registration timeline
Read More
July 26, 20130116

Eagles Arrive Abidjan For Clash Against Elephants

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria national team, Super Eagles landed safely in Abidjan, the Ivoirien capital on Thursday afternoon, ahead of the final leg, CHAN qualifier against hos
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.