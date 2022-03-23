JAMB Registration, E-PIN Purchase Still Available On Quickteller Platform

March 23, 2022 99

For over three weeks, a large number of students have successfully registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) through the simple e-PINs procurement process offered by Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch.

With the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) targeting the registration of a total of 1.5 million candidates by Saturday, March 26, 2022, when the registration ends, there is a window of opportunity to procure e-PINs and register on the Quickteller platform.

Students all over the country who have registered via Interswitch-enabled platforms, including Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), and Interswitch Webpay on JAMB’s website, can now have access to the virtual tutorial sessions when it kicks off a few weeks to the UTME exams.

As the exam date nears, prospective candidates who are yet to register for the UTME can still benefit from the free tutorials by purchasing the JAMB e-PINs from the convenience of their homes.

Quickteller has employed the services of trained tutors who will guide these candidates through their subjects of interest, including Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Literature-in-English, Economics, Accounting, Government, and Commerce, and the tutorial is slated to run for six weeks prior to the commencement of the exam.

These benefits do not stop with the candidates as Quickteller Paypoint agents also stand a chance to get competitive commissions for every JAMB e-PIN sold. The over 35,000 agents are readily available to aid the processes of registration and procurement of JAMB e-PINs.

Speaking on the progress made with the registration of candidates, the Group Head, Quickteller Marketing, Olawale Akanbi, said that hassle-free processes for the registration and procurement of JAMB e-PINs have been made possible by the Quickteller platform.

He assured students who are yet to enroll for the UTME of convenient registration and procurement of e-PINs, coupled with learning support at no extra cost.

Akanbi said, “At Quickteller, we stay true to our commitment of providing ease to our customers and for us, prospective UTME candidates are a priority. As the date of the exam nears, we make it easier for them to register and get their JAMB e-PINs.

“Not only have we made the registration and procurement processes easier, but we have also ensured that we put in place resources to aid these students to practice ahead of the upcoming exam that will qualify them for studies in the country’s tertiary institutions.”

Akanbi concluded by urging all prospective candidates to visit www.quickteller.com/jamb2022pinvending to kick-start the process.