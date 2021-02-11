February 11, 2021 24

The Registrar/Chief Executive of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede said the body will expend about N100m on the prosecution of those involved examination malpractices.

Oloyede in a press statement disclosed that 200 of the over 400 persons involved in impersonation in the 2020 UTME will be prosecuted.

According to him, over 400 candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria had been tracked for admission fraud.

JAMB Parades Impersonator

One of the impersonator, Buhari Abubakar, who was caught in an attempt to impersonate one Muhammad Sanusi, his alleged accomplice, in examination malpractice was paraded.

He said, “In Nigeria, people don’t copy good things but the bad things. The cases of exam malpractices which used to be in the South has now crept to the North and the first 20 of such cases we tracked came mostly from the North, especially Kano.

“This year, we had over 400 people that were caught whereby those who wrote the exams were different from those who applied. About 200 of the candidates would be prosecuted, five from each state of the federation, as JAMB does not have the resources to prosecute all the 400 candidates. Prosecuting a candidate would cost the board over N500,000.”

Abubakar, a candidate of the 2020 UTME, Oloyede said, paid Sanusi N25,000 to source for an examination taker to sit the exam for him, on the basis of which he secured admission into Bayero University, Kano, to read Islamic Studies.

Oloyede said, “The arrangement ran into hitches when all the candidate’s details, including his identity card, carried the passport of the hired examination-impersonator.”