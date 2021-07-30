JAMB: Mop-Up UTME Exam For 18,000 Candidates To Hold In August

July 30, 2021 126

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that there will be a Mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scheduled for 6 August 2021.

This disclosure was made by the spokesperson of the Board, Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Thursday.

He clarified that students whose results had been released would not participate, as the number of students to sit for the exam were 18,000 candidates who, for various reasons, were unable to sit for the recently concluded 2021 UTME.

He noted that the candidates to sit for the exam had been notified via messages on their registered phone numbers and their JAMB Profiles.

Benjamin urged the candidates to visit http://www.jamb.gov.ng/2021mopup for their numbers.

He said, “Following a detailed investigation and careful analysis of the highly-successful 2021 UTME, and with due consultation (resulting in gracious concession) with the National Examination Council (NECO) concerning the timetable of the council’s ongoing SSCE, JAMB has scheduled a Mop-up UTME for Friday, 6th August, 2021, in some selected locations across the nation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no candidate whose result has been duly released will be rescheduled for another examination contrary to the sponsored fake news being circulated on the social (and few mischievous conventional) media.

“The rescheduled candidates are in the following categories: i. Candidates who could not be initially scheduled for examination owing to their inability to timely procure and supply their mandatory NINs or profile codes until after the close of the registration exercise and, therefore, had to purchase Bank Drafts ( as against the usual vending of PINs) after the scheduled period for the examination and were later registered.

“ii. Few candidates who encountered peculiar biometric verification problem, or who failed biometric verification on the examination date ( and were recaptured) but were not allowed to partake in the examination.

“(Adequate screening arrangements have been made to reverify such claims and any candidate found to be involved in any form of impersonation will be identified for prosecution).

“iii. Candidates who were unable to sit for the UTME owing to the clash of timetables of the UTME and the then ongoing NABTEB examinations and whose particulars have been verified and supplied directly to JAMB by NABTEB, and

“iv. Candidates who have been ascertained by JAMB to have experienced genuine rescheduling/technical problems as was the case in 30 of the 760 centres used for the examination.

“The slips are to be printed from the JAMB website https://www.jamb.gov.ng using the candidates’ registration number from Sunday, 1st August, 2021.

“The Board strongly advises candidates to avoid supplying their vital information including registration number to fraudsters who are abound especially in cybercafe(s), tutorial centres springing up almost everywhere in the nation as a result of the illicit activities of examination syndicates.

“CBT centres approved by JAMB which are consistently monitored are relatively more secured for printing examination notification slips by candidates who cannot print such on their own.”