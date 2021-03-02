fbpx
JAMB Form 2021/2022 Sale Begins Next Week, How To Buy, Register

March 2, 2021024
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that forms for the 2021/2022 session will be sold from next week.

It stated this in a statement, directing all public institutions to complete admissions before May 15, 2021.

JAMB also directed all private institutions and IEIs, polytechnics, and COEs to finish student registration on or before June 15, 2021.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson for the exam body, Fabian Benjamin, after a consensus from stakeholders.

He said, “After a robust and insightful deliberation, members collectively agreed that all public universities are expected to finish their admissions on or before May 15, 2021, while the private Universities and all IEIs, Polytechnics and COEs would complete theirs at the agreed date of June 15, 2021.”

READ ALSO: Food Blockade: Vegetable Prices Soar In Lagos

Without stating a specific date, Benjamin said that the sale of forms would begin next week.

Speaking on the admission dates deadlines, the Registrar of JAMB, Is-haq Oloyede said that the dates were binding.

He added that the body was working to put necessary things in place that would aid the process of registration for UTME without any hitch.

What To Know About Buying and Registering for JAMB 2021/2022

JAMB’s registration fee costs about N3,500.

After you’ve completed the payment, you will receive a CD that contains JAMB’s syllabus, e-brochure, and other materials.

You will receive e-pins that are for you alone and cannot be transferred.

Your registration number, password, email addresses, and e-pins should not be disclosed without discretion.

For JAMB subject combination courses, you can click here for more.

To help you prepare better for the exam, you could visit the JAMB CBT app for past questions and answers.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

