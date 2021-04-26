fbpx
JAMB Fixes May 20 For Mock Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Thursday, 20th of May, 2021 for this year’s mock examination which was earlier billed to hold on Saturday, April, 30th.

“This change of date is owing to some ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes,” the examination body said in a statement by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin.

It explained that the development will not, however, affect other Mock Examination schedules and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) fixed for 5th to 19th June 2021.

“Candidates who have registered and have chosen to sit the Mock and other critical stakeholders are to note this change of date,” the statement further explained.

JAMB equally reminded stakeholders that registration for the 2021 UTME/DE registration exercise is ongoing and will end on 15th May 2021. The examination body raised concern, however, that candidates, in trying to generate their profiles, are sending their details wrongly to 55019.

“The right process is to send the word “NIN” allow one space in between, then insert the eleven digits NIN number to 55019 e.g. NIN 00000000000. Any other process is wrong and would not generate the profile code for the candidate,” it added. “It is also necessary for the candidate to know that only the SIM that is linked to his/her NIN can be used to send the NIN to 55019.”

  • Candidates should obtain the National Identification Number (NIN), this is mandatory
  • SMS ‘NIN’, space, & your 11-digit NIN number to 55019 e.g [NIN 00123456789]. Note that there should be a space between the word ‘NIN’ and your 11-digit NIN.
  • You’ll receive an SMS with your 10-digit profile code and your registered NIN name.
  • Visit JAMB website, click purchase of 2021 application document, and enter your 10-digit
  • Select ‘Pay Online’ to pay on the website via Interswitch or pay via the Quickteller website/app or at the nearest Quickteller Paypoint outlet.
  • Your ePIN will be delivered to your registered telephone number and you can present same at any JAMB accredited CBT centre for registration.

