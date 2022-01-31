UTME 2022: JAMB Adds PHE, One Other Subject

January 31, 2022 20

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially introduced Computer Studies and Physical and Health Education as part of its UTME subjects.

The JAMB Committee released this information in its weekly bulletin released by the Director of Public Relations, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, and made available to the public in Abuja on Monday.

It released a statement saying that all candidates sitting for the UTME could now decide between Computer Studies or Physical and Health Education as part of the four required UTME subjects, if they so desire or as dictated by their program preferences.

The board said that the addition of the two subjects to the existing 23 UTME subjects would commence from the 2022 UTME exercise.

According to the board, the move is to improve on the career prospect of students trying to gain admission to tertiary institutions. With this addition, there are now 25 UTME subjects to be written by candidates.

Other subjects include Agricultural Science, Arabic, Art, Biology, Chemistry, Christian Religious Studies, Commerce, Economics, French, Geography, Government, Hausa, History, and Home Economics, Igbo, Islamic Studies, Literature in English, Mathematics, Music, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Use of English, and Yoruba.