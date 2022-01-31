fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

UTME 2022: JAMB Adds PHE, One Other Subject

January 31, 2022020
We Are Always Ahead Of Exam Malpractices Offenders - JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially introduced Computer Studies and Physical and Health Education as part of its UTME subjects.

The JAMB Committee released this information in its weekly bulletin released by the Director of Public Relations, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, and made available to the public in Abuja on Monday.

It released a statement saying that all candidates sitting for the UTME could now decide between Computer Studies or Physical and Health Education as part of the four required UTME subjects, if they so desire or as dictated by their program preferences.

The board said that the addition of the two subjects to the existing 23 UTME subjects would commence from the 2022 UTME exercise.

According to the board, the move is to improve on the career prospect of students trying to gain admission to tertiary institutions. With this addition, there are now 25 UTME subjects to be written by candidates.

Other subjects include Agricultural Science, Arabic, Art, Biology, Chemistry, Christian Religious Studies, Commerce, Economics, French, Geography, Government, Hausa, History, and Home Economics, Igbo, Islamic Studies, Literature in English, Mathematics, Music, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Use of English, and Yoruba.

Who Is Lottoland?
Related tags :

About Author

UTME 2022: JAMB Adds PHE, One Other Subject
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Domestic Debt Owed by States Rise to N4.2trn BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
December 15, 20210327

Reps Approve Buhari’s $5.8Bn Loan Request, $10M Grant

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The House of Representatives (reps) has approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s loan request of $5.8 billion and grant of $10 million. The loans are to be sou
Read More
ASUU Threatens Another Strike, Says Atmosphere Is 'Tensed' [ MAIN ]EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS
December 7, 20200690

Latest ASUU News Roundup For Today December 7th, 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good day, here are the latest ASUU news headlines updates for today, Monday, December 7th, 2020, on BizwatchNigeria. ASUU Says Strike Continues Until FG pay
Read More
DisCos Will Soon Commence Installation Of Free Prepaid Meters - Minister NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
May 6, 20210731

DisCos Will Soon Commence Installation Of Free Prepaid Meters – Minister

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, says electricity distribution companies (DisCos) will soon begin the installation of four million free prepaid metres ac
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.