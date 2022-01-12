fbpx

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

JAMB Finalises CBT Centres Ahead Of 2022 UTME

January 12, 20220131
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) revealed it had concluded the list of approved Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in preparation for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In its latest bulletin, JAMB iterated its decision to have a hitch-free registration process for all candidates.

Although JAMB is yet to roll out the schedule for the registration and examination processes, it said, “To ensure a successful outing in the upcoming 2022 UTME registration and examination exercises, the Information Technology Services Department of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has completed all necessary arrangements to release the list of approved computer-based test centres.”

