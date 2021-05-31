fbpx
JAMB: Extension Of Registration Date No Longer Possible

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has notified all interested applicants for the 2021 UTME that an extension of the registration timeline can no longer be extended.

This was disclosed by the board in its weekly bulletin after it had extended the date to May 15 and then May 29 2021 amid complaints by candidates of their inability to register.

The bulletin made published by the office of the registrar expressed its dedication to supporting candidates who were unable to complete the registration exercise.

It advised all candidates faced with registration issues to visit any of its offices “for reconciliation between” May 31 and June 15.

The bulletin read, “Due to time constraints within the window available to JAMB on the Annual National Examinations Timetable, further extension of the registration period is not feasible.

“Nevertheless, the board wants to avail every prospective candidate the opportunity to still participate in the 2021 registration exercise.

“Consequently, all prospective candidates with genuine proof(s) of failed efforts to register before the closing date, should visit any of JAMB’s offices for reconciliation between Monday, May 31, and June 15.

“This offices also include JAMB-owned Professional Test Centres across the country.

“Candidates with genuine reasons for missing the registration are to obtain and complete a form, at no cost.

“They are to submit, for the Reading Test and the Application, a certified Bank Draft of N4,000 only in favour of JAMB and obtain a signed duplicate copy from the office.

“They will also submit the completed form with a recent passport photograph at the same office of collection and collect a copy of the Reading Test.

“Candidates are to wait for further directives through the registered phone number and Public Service Announcement through the NTA Network News as soon as screening is completed.”

About Author

JAMB: Extension Of Registration Date No Longer Possible
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

