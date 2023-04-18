JAMB Extends Registration For 2023 Direct Entry

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) extended the deadline for 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration by one week, effective Friday, April 21, 2023.

According to JAMB’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the DE registration process began on Monday, March 20, and is scheduled to end on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

“The extension was partly to give all holders of Cambridge A/Level Certificates, who were unable to register for the exercise on account of some issues associated with the verification of their certificates another opportunity to do so,” Benjamin stated.

He added that it would also accommodate others who wanted to register but were unable to do so within the time limit.

“It should be noted that in its bid to ensure the Cambridge A/L Certificate is onboarded in the verification process, the British Council is partnering with the board.

“As such would be providing a verification portal for the seamless verification of its Cambridge Certificates as obtained with other categories of A/Level certificates.

“It is this provision of a verification portal by the Council that informed the board’s decision to reconsider its earlier stand on the non-inclusion of Cambridge certificate for DE registration.

“Consequently, all holders of Cambridge Certificates, who desire to register for the 2023 Direct Entry, can now proceed to any of the board’s offices nearest to them to register for the exercise,” he said.

According to him, candidates expecting Cambridge Certificates were not considered since “Awaiting Results” would not be allowed.

