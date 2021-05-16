JAMB Extends Registration Deadline By Two Weeks

May 16, 2021 86

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a two-week extension of the registration deadline.

This was disclosed by the registrar of the Board, Is-haq Oloyede in Abuja to journalists.

Mock exam for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that was slated for May 20 has been rescheduled to June 3.

While the UTME will be take from June 19 to July 3, noting that the hiccups in the scheduling of the examination was partly brought about by the National Identification Number (NIN) mandatory for registration.

Oloyede also mentioned that hundreds of thousands of candidates were unable to register for the UTME, however, 1.1 million candidates had registered.

He stated, “There is a need to give everyone the opportunity.”

Prior to the announcement, Oloyede said that the Board needed to take into considerations all of “the issues to know if we are extending registration or not.”

He added, “We have to determine where the problem is coming from before we can say we are extending. After today, we will address the press tomorrow (Saturday) on the outcome of the meeting on the main examination dates and registration. We want to assess what is happening.”