fbpx
JAMB Extends Registration Deadline By Two Weeks

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER

JAMB Extends Registration Deadline By Two Weeks

May 16, 2021086
JAMB Extends Registration Deadline By Two Weeks

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a two-week extension of the registration deadline.

This was disclosed by the registrar of the Board, Is-haq Oloyede in Abuja to journalists.

Mock exam for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that was slated for May 20 has been rescheduled to June 3.

While the UTME will be take from June 19 to July 3, noting that the hiccups in the scheduling of the examination was partly brought about by the National Identification Number (NIN) mandatory for registration.

Oloyede also mentioned that hundreds of thousands of candidates were unable to register for the UTME, however, 1.1 million candidates had registered.

READ ALSO: ASUP Strike Updates For Today Saturday 15th May

He stated, “There is a need to give everyone the opportunity.”

Prior to the announcement, Oloyede said that the Board needed to take into considerations all of “the issues to know if we are extending registration or not.”

He added, “We have to determine where the problem is coming from before we can say we are extending. After today, we will address the press tomorrow (Saturday) on the outcome of the meeting on the main examination dates and registration. We want to assess what is happening.”

About Author

JAMB Extends Registration Deadline By Two Weeks
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Texas Gunman Kills 20 COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 4, 20190129

Texas Gunman Kills 20, Injures Dozens in Walmart Shooting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of Texas, U.S., Mr Gregory Abbott, has confirmed that 20 people have been killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso. Over two dozen we
Read More
January 7, 2016194

MTN Finally Seals Visafone Acquisition Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South Africa owned giant telecommunications firm, MTN, has finally acquired Visafone, the only surviving Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) operator in Ni
Read More
Bitcoin BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTERUncategorized
July 26, 20180101

Bitcoin Maintains Recent Gains Despite a Checkered Market Outlook

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bitcoin (BTC) is holding its newly won gains, having led the week’s impressive uptick to stay above $8,000. Other leading cryptocurrencies are seeing mixed
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.