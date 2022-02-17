JAMB ePINs 2022: Quickteller To Reward Candidates With Free Tutorials

February 17, 2022 502

Interswitch Group, the foremost pan-African digital payment and commerce company, is offering free tutorials to candidates that purchase JAMB ePINs for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) examination on the Quickteller platform as part of its commitment to promote quality education in Nigeria. The sale of the JAMB ePINs will commence on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Registration for the exam (UTME) will last for five weeks and end on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Candidates are advised to optimise this registration period.

The tutorials will commence a few weeks before the examination and is exclusive to candidates who procured their ePINs on Interswitch-enabled platforms, such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), and Interswitch Webpay on JAMB’s website. The tutorials will be available virtually to candidates across the country.

Interswitch revealed that the tutorials will hold for seven weeks and cover 10 subjects namely: Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Literature-in English, Government, Commerce, Economics and Accounting.

On the other hand, Interswitch has also made a provision to incentivise Quickteller Paypoint agents who sell the JAMB ePIN on their platforms. The company announced that Quickteller Paypoint agents will receive huge commissions per ePIN transaction.

According to Olawale Akanbi, Group Head of Growth Marketing, Merchants & Ecosystem, “The importance of tutoring and coaching cannot be underestimated as prospective students prepare for the 2022 UTME exams. At Interswitch, we strongly believe in the power of learning and coaching. Also, we believe that when a child is provided with the necessary skills and knowledge, excellence remains the ultimate result.

“This is why Interswitch is providing students the unique opportunity of being coached by seasoned teachers who have continued to distinguish themselves as they prepare for the 2022 UTME exams. Also, as an enterprise committed to the growth of Small and Medium Scale Entreprises (SMEs), Quickteller Paypoint Agents also will receive as much as N14O per ePIN transaction, including other fantastic commissions on every transaction engaged on the Quickteller platform. As an organisation committed to the growth and development of the Nigerian youth, Interswitch remains committed to providing opportunities for the realisation of their dreams and aspirations.”

The Quickteller platform simplifies the JAMB registration process, making its less cumbersome for many candidates nationwide. Therefore, candidates seeking to register for the 2022 JAMB/UTME examinations can easily obtain their ePINs and forms from Interswitch-enabled platforms such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), payment with Interswitch Webpay on JAMB’s website and through Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide.

For a seamless registration process, prospective candidates, including those registering from foreign countries should follow these easy steps:

Obtain the National Identification Number (NIN). This is mandatory.

SMS ‘NIN’, space, and the 11-digit NIN number to 55019 e.g. [NIN 00123456789]. It is important that there is a space between the word ‘NIN’ and the 11-digit NIN.

An SMS with your 10-digit profile code and the registered NIN name will be sent to the registered phone number

Visit JAMB website, click purchase of 2022 application document, and enter the 10-digit profile code.

Select ‘Pay Online’ to pay on the website via Interswitch or pay via the Quickteller website/app or at the nearest Quickteller Paypoint outlet.

e-PINs will be delivered to the registered telephone number

Since its accreditation by JAMB in 2017, Interswitch has successfully enabled a seamless registration process for UTME candidates. Interswitch services are available online, across more than 18,000 ATMs, all bank branches nationwide and over 35,000 Quickteller Paypoint Agents across Nigeria.

On the Quickteller platform, you can also buy airtime, send money, pay toll fees, book flight tickets, pay cable TV bills, pay electricity bills, shop from over 100 global stores, take quick loans, buy event tickets, make state government payments, and everything in between.

The 2022 JAMB/UTME examination is scheduled to commence on May 6, 2022 and end on May 16, 2022.