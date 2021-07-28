fbpx

JAMB: Candidate’s Result Withdrawn Over ‘Fraudulent Act’

July 28, 2021092
Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, who sat for the recently conducted 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has had his result withdrawn by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) after evidence of impersonation was found.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson, JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that “On further scrutiny, other hidden dimensions to the case were also unravelled which the candidate had admitted to in the course of perpetrating the fraudulent act,” Benjamin said.

“Following Management’s consideration and approval of the recommendations of the investigators, the result of Mr. Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, whose examination was taken on his behalf at the University of Nigeria, MTN Library, Nsukka, Enugu State, on Tuesday, 22nd June, 2021, during the second session of the examination for that day, has been withdrawn.

“It should be noted that the cancellation is in line with the Board’s policy of cancelling any result fraudulently obtained by any candidate even when such had been released. In addition, the perpetrator(s) will be handed over to relevant agencies for the prosecution to serve as a deterrent to other would-be infractors,” Benjamin said.

“The Board wishes to remind candidates and the general public that it would painstakingly scrutinise the entire examination processes with the proviso that the results obtained through fraudulent means would be withheld and after thorough investigation, cancelled as the case may be.

“In the meantime, the Board is engaged in the viewing and assessment of all CCTV footages of the examination as well as the adequacy or otherwise of the security measures put in place to forestall examination infractions.

“The Board warned that the above-stated case might just be the first of the many that would be unearthed in the course of the review as many more infractions might yet come to light. Already, a top security officer who had facilitated the forgery of the Board’s admission letter is being investigated for possible culpability and subsequent prosecution.”

