fbpx
JAMB Announces Candidates That Will Be Allowed Into Its CBT Centres

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSNEWSLETTER

JAMB Announces Candidates That Will Be Allowed Into Its CBT Centres

April 15, 20210118
JAMB Announces Candidates That Will Be Allowed Into Its CBT Centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that only candidates with ATM cards will be allowed into its Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

This was disclosed to journalists by the board’s Registrar Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Oloyede stated that candidates without ATM cards would need to go to privately-owned centres to take their exams where cash is accepted, as it would not be accepting cash payment at any of its centres.

This comes as the examination body takes precautions against candidates being defrauded by operators of cybercafes.

Oloyede mentioned that these operators would “gain access to profiles of these candidates under the pretense of creating an email address for them. Then they change and block the candidates from receiving messages from the board. They also extort them after they change their passwords.

“In view of this, the board has come up with adjustments to our operations. The first decision is that beginning from Thursday, April 15, candidates would no longer be required to provide any email address during registration from this year onwards.

“It is by going to these cyber cafes to open emails that these candidates are open to abuse and stealing of their personal data.

READ ALSO: Team Delta Set To Be Crowned Winner Of NSF For Second Cosecutive Edition

“Printing of examination slips, results notification or raising tickets can be done anywhere by using candidates’ registration number only. However, at the close of registration every year, we would need the email addresses of the candidates so we can have access to as many of them as possible.

“At the conclusion of registration, candidates are expected to send their email addresses through the mobile app or text message to the 55019 code twice, for validation.

“This is to update their profile with JAMB as the email will no longer be used as access to their profile, but rather as a communication tool with candidates.

“Only candidates with ATM cards will be allowed into all JAMB owned CBT centres, it can be that of their parents as long as they have the pin for the transaction.

“Those without ATM cards can go to other privately owned CBT centres where they can pay cash to register but we will not take cash or transact outside our centres.”

About Author

JAMB Announces Candidates That Will Be Allowed Into Its CBT Centres
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
May 7, 20163144

Chevron Loses N35,000 Barrels Of Oil To Attack

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chevron Nigeria Limited has lost 35,000 barrels worth of oil production capacity since militants exploded the Okan platform that supplies oil and gas to the
Read More
June 9, 2014063

Regulators, Shareholders Disagree Over N200,000 Investors Protection Fund

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) under the newly proposed rule of investor protection fund (IPF) have cause a division in the circle, as some shareholders
Read More
July 3, 2014069

“Energy Sector Requires $900b For Upgrade In 30yrs” – NAEC boss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chairman Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Dr. Erepamo Osaisai, has revealed that about $900 billion is needed to develop Nigeria’s energy sector in the nex
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.