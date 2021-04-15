JAMB Announces Candidates That Will Be Allowed Into Its CBT Centres

April 15, 2021 118

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that only candidates with ATM cards will be allowed into its Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

This was disclosed to journalists by the board’s Registrar Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Oloyede stated that candidates without ATM cards would need to go to privately-owned centres to take their exams where cash is accepted, as it would not be accepting cash payment at any of its centres.

This comes as the examination body takes precautions against candidates being defrauded by operators of cybercafes.

Oloyede mentioned that these operators would “gain access to profiles of these candidates under the pretense of creating an email address for them. Then they change and block the candidates from receiving messages from the board. They also extort them after they change their passwords.

“In view of this, the board has come up with adjustments to our operations. The first decision is that beginning from Thursday, April 15, candidates would no longer be required to provide any email address during registration from this year onwards.

“It is by going to these cyber cafes to open emails that these candidates are open to abuse and stealing of their personal data.

“Printing of examination slips, results notification or raising tickets can be done anywhere by using candidates’ registration number only. However, at the close of registration every year, we would need the email addresses of the candidates so we can have access to as many of them as possible.

“At the conclusion of registration, candidates are expected to send their email addresses through the mobile app or text message to the 55019 code twice, for validation.

“This is to update their profile with JAMB as the email will no longer be used as access to their profile, but rather as a communication tool with candidates.

“Only candidates with ATM cards will be allowed into all JAMB owned CBT centres, it can be that of their parents as long as they have the pin for the transaction.

“Those without ATM cards can go to other privately owned CBT centres where they can pay cash to register but we will not take cash or transact outside our centres.”