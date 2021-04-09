fbpx
JAMB 2021: Registration Process Halted By Board

April 9, 2021071
The registration process for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) has been put on hold, the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced.

The announcement was made by JAMB’s head, Public Affairs and Protocols, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement.

Explaining why the exam was put on hold, the board said that it was yet to complete a smooth PIN vending process, adding that other unforeseen factors were to blame.

It said, “The Board’s registration exercise was to begin today 8th April 2021. To be sure all processes are completed before the commencement, the Board didn’t place its advertorial as we are yet to complete the process of a smooth PIN vending and candidate access to the registration app for the 2021 UTME/DE.

READ ALSO: Oil Price, Remittances Boost Forex Reserves By Over $500m

“The delay is caused by some unforeseen circumstances occasioned by our determined effort to have a NIN integration. This challenge is being resolved and once that is done, all processes shall commence.

“The process shall be up and running shortly for our advertisement to be rollout so that candidates can begin the creation of profile.”

