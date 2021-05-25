fbpx
JAMB 2021: Interswitch Group Reaffirms Commitment To Promote Quality Education, Offers Free Tutorials To UTME Candidates

May 25, 2021
As part of its commitment to promote quality education in Nigeria, Interswitch Group, the foremost pan-African digital payment and commerce company, is offering free tutorial classes to prospective and existing candidates of the forthcoming JAMB/UTME examination. This is coming on the heels of the extension of sale of forms for the 2021 JAMB registration to May 29, 2021. 

The tutorials will commence a few weeks before the examination and is exclusive to candidates who register on Interswitch enabled platforms such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents) and Interswitch WebPAY on JAMB’s website. The tutorials will be held virtually across the country. 

Interswitch revealed that it will be holding 84 virtual classes during the course of the tutorials that will cover 10 subjects (Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Literature-in English, Government, Commerce, Economics, and Accounting) will be taught.

According to Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Quickteller Marketing, “We are committed to strengthening and supporting the community through education; hence, we have pledged to offer free tutorials to prospective and existing JAMB/UTME jcandidates. The objective of the tutorials is to equip the students and help them prepare better for the desired future.” 

JAMB had earlier slated May 15, 2021 for the deadline of the 2021 JAMB registration before it was extended to May 29, 2021.

The deadline extension gives parents and guardians of prospective candidates intending to register for the 2021 UTME the opportunity to obtain their e-PINs from enabled Interswitch platforms such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents) and Interswitch WebPAY on JAMB’s website and through payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide.

The Interswitch platforms simplify the registration process and eliminate the cumbersome JAMB registration process faced by many candidates nationwide. For a seamless registration process, prospective candidates, including those registering from foreign countries, should follow these easy steps: • Obtain the National Identification Number, NIN, this is mandatory. • SMS ‘NIN’, space, & 11-digit NIN number to 55019 e.g. [NIN 00123456789]. It is important that there is a space between the word ‘NIN’ and the 11-digit NIN. • SMS with your 10-digit profile code and the registered NIN name, will be sent to the registered phone number• Visit JAMB website, click purchase of 2021 application document, and enter the 10-digit profile code. • Select ‘Pay Online’ to pay on the website via Interswitch or pay via the Quickteller website/app or at the nearest Quickteller Paypoint outlet. • e-PINs will be delivered to the registered telephone number

The cost of registration is N3,500 as directed by the Federal Government since 2018. However, each candidate will be required to also pay an additional N500 for a study pack to be provided by CBT Centres at the point of registration. Consequently, every prospective candidate will pay a total of N4,000.

The 2021 JAMB/UTME examination will now commence on June 19 till July 3.

