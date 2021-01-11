JAMB 2021: How To Register For UTME, Record Success

January 11, 2021 22

Are you searching for updates on JAMB UTME 2021; how to register, how to register, and most importantly; how to write JAMB and get high scores? Well, search no more because we are going to tell you how to achieve it.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is conducted once every year in the various states in Nigeria. The JAMB body oversees the examination and ensures the integrity is upheld.

JAMB is conducted through electronically and on paper; Computer Based Test (CBT) and Paper Based Test.

Let us take you through how to apply for JAMB (UTME) 2021

NIN [National Identification Number]

Go to any National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office or NIN registration centres near you to get your national identification number which will be needed for your profile.

The NIN registration is free and may take a while before you can get yours.

Profile Code

After the release of the 2021 JAMB form, obtaining a profile code is necessary. The profile code is a unique ten-digit number assigned to every candidate.

To get create your Jamb profile, send your national identity number to 55019. You should receive a confirmation message.

JAMB E-pin

The next step after getting a unique profile code is to purchase your E-pin.

The E-pin can be purchased from accredited agents like commercial banks. You can also purchase the pins online directly from JAMB portal.

To get your e-pin you will be required to pay a sum of three thousand, five hundred naira (₦3,500). This pin will be required to give you access to your JAMB form.

After you click on the link, you will be redirected to a page, where you will be required to input your profile code.

After imputing your unique profile code, you make the payment, and your pin is sent to the phone number which was used to obtain the profile code. Not that, your e-pin becomes automatically connected to your profile code.

JAMB Registration Centre

Visit any of the accredited JAMB registration centre to fill and complete the online registration form. While filling the form make sure that you confirm the details inputted so as not to make an error.

How To Record Success In Your UTME

Study!!!! Read your notes, form a study group, practice past questions, test your knowledge then read again.