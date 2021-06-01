fbpx
JAMB 2021: Candidates To Pay ₦700 For Mock UTME

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

June 1, 2021095

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (UTME) announced on Monday that candidates are should pay ₦700 to the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres before taking their mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB made the announcement three days before the commencement of the mock examination via its Twitter handle.

The payment is different from the N3,500 paid by the candidates for UTME forms (ePINs), and N500 for the reading text.

It was also learnt this is different from the N700 expected to be paid to the CBT centres for the examination.

“All candidates sitting the 2021 Mock examination scheduled for Thursday, 3rd June 2021 are advised to go to their assigned centres with N700. The amount would be paid to the Centre owner as the mock examination fee,” the examination body said.

