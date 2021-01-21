fbpx
Jack Ma’s Reappearance Causes Alibaba’s Shares To Rise

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Jack Ma’s Reappearance Causes Alibaba’s Shares To Rise

January 21, 2021047
Jack Ma's Reappearance Causes Alibaba's Shares To Rise

Shares in internet giant Alibaba soared more than eight percent Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance since November, ending weeks of speculation about his whereabouts after the company took a kicking from Chinese regulators.

Ma — one of Asia’s richest people with a fortune estimated at around $58 billion — disappeared from the public eye after he was hauled in front of regulators for an October speech critical of China’s financial system.

Shortly afterwards, the record-breaking $37 billion IPO of his financial group Ant was spiked at the last minute by mainland officials in a shock move that some saw as retaliation for Ma’s outspokenness.

China’s finance authorities have since ordered Ant to change its business model and hack back its lending, insurance and wealth management services, while Alibaba is also the subject of an anti-monopoly probe.

The disappearance of Ma from the public eye set tongues wagging on his whereabouts.

READ ALSO: Biden Plans Immediate Orders On Immigration, COVID-19, Environment

But a video clip released by Chinese financial news outlets Wednesday showed him in a recording giving a speech to rural teachers as part of an awards ceremony organised by his charity.

Shares in Alibaba soared 8.5 percent to HK$265.00 in Hong Kong.

In the speech, Ma praised China’s poverty alleviation efforts, a central target of the Communist leadership, and vowed to dedicate more efforts towards helping rural teachers.

“My colleagues and I… are even more determined to devote ourselves to education and public welfare,” he said, according to a transcript of his speech published by news site Tianmu News.

“China has… entered a new stage of development, and is moving towards common prosperity.”

A spokesperson for the Jack Ma Foundation, his charitable arm, confirmed he “participated in the online ceremony of the annual Rural Teacher Initiative event”.

READ ALSO: Telcos Gets Extension For NIN-SIM Integration

Both Alibaba and Ant said they will cooperate with regulatory requests.

Ma, a charismatic former teacher turned internet entrepreneur, retired as chairman of Alibaba in 2019 but has long attracted attention for his outspokenness and flamboyant antics, performing as a rockstar at company conferences.

The continued squeeze on one of China’s most influential companies is the latest sign that the leadership is ready to deflate the ambitions of big tech firms in a runaway internet sector.

Beijing has a history of disappearing, investigating and imprisoning financial tycoons who do not toe the party line.

Last year, outspoken real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang was jailed for 18 years on alleged corruption charges, months after penning an essay critical of the Communist Party.

AFP

Related tags :

About Author

Jack Ma’s Reappearance Causes Alibaba’s Shares To Rise
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

helicopter BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 18, 2018045

Senate Invites Adeosun, Emefiele Over Controversial $462 million Helicopter Procurement

The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, for explanation on alleged withdrawal of 462 million dollars
Read More
July 3, 2013031

Dangote Partners With CBN to Set Up $25 Million Tomato Paste Factory

The Central Bank of Nigeria and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, have teamed up to establish a $25-million tomato-paste factory that could boost income for 8,000 farmers in Kano. The intervention
Read More
Passion Week Indoors COVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 7, 2020067

COVID-19: Clergy Charges Christians to Mark Passion Week Indoors

In support of the government’s effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, a clergy has charged Christians to celebrate Passion Week in the confines of their homes. Archbishop Tunde Adeleye, t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon