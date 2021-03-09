Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Attracts $2.5m Bid At Auction

March 9, 2021 158

The first-ever tweet by the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has attracted a $2.5m bid at an auction as of Monday, on a website that sells tweets as a non-fungible token.

As of Monday, the first tweet had attracted a bid of $2.5m. Dorsey had tweeted “just setting up my twttr”, at 12.50pm on March 21, 2006.

The Twitter co-founder had on Friday tweeted a link to the listing on Valuables by Cent, a tweets marketplace.

While old offers for the tweet suggest that it was put for sale in December, the listing gained more attention after Dorsey’s tweet on Friday.

The highest bid for the tweet came from Bridge Oracle’s CEO, Sina Estavi, according to Valuable’s website. It topped TRON founder, Justin Sun’s $2m bid which was the highest as of Saturday.

According to Valuables, owning any digital content can be a financial investment, hold sentimental value, and create a relationship between collector and creator.

“Like an autograph on a baseball card, the NFT itself is the creator’s autograph on the content, making it scarce, unique, and valuable,” it said.

It added that buying a tweet entailed purchasing a digital certificate of the tweet, signed using cryptography and which included metadata.