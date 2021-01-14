fbpx
Jack Dorsey Defends Suspension of Trump’s Twitter Account

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDIANEWSLETTER

Jack Dorsey Defends Suspension of Trump’s Twitter Account

January 14, 20210162
Jack Dorsey Defends Suspension of Trump's Twitter Account

Twitter co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jack Dorsey, has spoken in defense of the platform following the indefinite suspension of outgoing US President Donald Trump, but said it sets a dangerous precedent.

Twitter banned Trump’s account following the invasion of US Capitol Hill by the embattled president’s supporters over a week ago.

In a string of tweets on his Twitter page, Dorsey gave the reasons for the permanent suspension of Trump’s account.

“I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter,” he wrote.

The CEO noted that a ban on Trump showed that the platform failed to encourage healthy conversation.

“Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. and sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation,” he added.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Total Debt Stock Rose by ₦6.01 trillion In One Year- NBS

Facebook has also banned Trump from using his accounts, citing his intent to “undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power.”

Trump had complained that social media platforms are exercising censorship and suggested he may launch a competing platform.

Amazon had on Wednesday defended its decision to kick ‘Parler‘, a free speech social network, from its cloud servers, saying the platform — popular with Trump’s supporters — failed to delete threats of violence.

Some people used Parler to spread messages promoting insurrection and to plan for last Wednesday’s deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

Amazon Web Services booted social network Parler on Monday in a move that effectively removed it from the internet.

The conservative-friendly platform then filed a lawsuit in a Seattle federal court that demanded Amazon keep Parler on its service.

About Author

Jack Dorsey Defends Suspension of Trump’s Twitter Account
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Tripple Gee BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 6, 2019057

Tripple Gee Records 17.7 percent Growth, Recommends N24.75 million for Shareholders

Tripple Gee & Company Plc has reported a growth of 17.7 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2019 and has recommended a dividend of N24.75 million for shareholders. Acco
Read More
COVID-19 NewsINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
November 27, 20200283

WHO Urges African Countries To Improve Capacity Over COVID-19 Vaccination

The World Health Organization urged African countries on Thursday to improve their capacity to vaccinate populations against COVID-19, warning the continent was still “far from ready” for mass immunis
Read More
NIMC BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
January 2, 20190110

Access to Government Services Requires NIN from 2019 – NIMC

The Federal Government yesterday began implementation of the mandatory usage of the National Identification Number (NIN). The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), which announced the develo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon