The management of Jabi Lake Mall in the Utako area of Abuja has been closed.

In a statement addressed to its customers, the management revealed that although it wasn’t its intention to disrupt activities, they had taken the decision for the safety of shoppers and staff of the establishment.

The Jabi Lake Mall management added that they were reviewing the security situation with relevant authorities and that the mall would be reopened as soon as possible.

More to follow…