Iyabo Masha Emerges First African To Head G-24

Iyabo Masha, a former member of Nigeria’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), has been named director of the Intergovernmental Group of 24 on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G24).

The Nigerian was appointed on February 24, 2023, according to a statement issued by the organization on Sunday in Washington, DC.

The G-24 was formed in 1971 to represent developing countries from Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Masha is the first African to hold the position since its inception, and will succeed outgoing director Marilou Uy.

According to the organization, the Nigerian economy expert also has extensive policy, operational, and research experience at the global and national levels.

“Iyabo Masha was a member of Nigeria’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council from 2019-2022 which directly advises the president on economic policy,” the statement reads.

“In that role, she provided leadership to the council’s work on global economic spillovers, and macroeconomic and sustainable development policies.

“Prior to that, she worked on a range of countries at the International Monetary Fund, Washington DC, negotiating IMF lending programmes and developing non-programme policies for emerging market and low-income economies in Africa and Asia.

“She also served as IMF resident representative for Sierra Leone.

“Masha joined the IMF from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2003, where she led the research department’s annual monetary programme.

“Masha has authored and contributed to several publications, and she speaks regularly to diverse audiences on topical issues.”