Iwobi To Miss Super Eagles Final 2021 AFCON Match

March 29, 2021090
Alex Iwobi will not be available for Nigeria’s final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Lesotho after testing positive for COVID-19, officials told AFP on Monday.

Everton forward Iwobi tested positive before Saturday’s 1-0 away win over Benin and traveled back to Nigeria with the rest of the squad on Sunday.

“Iwobi has left the camp,” Eagles spokesman Babafemi Raji told AFP.

“Before he left, he did not show any symptoms, he was fine.”

AFCON

Iwobi, 24, has scored twice during the qualifying campaign for the delayed Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Cameroon in January next year.

READ ALSO: Naira Gains Slightly At Black Market

Nigeria’s win over Benin guaranteed them top spot in Group L although they had already qualified before kick-off thanks to a goalless draw between Lesotho and Sierra Leone.

Gernot Rohr’s side has 11 points from five matches and are seven points ahead of third-placed Sierra Leone, with the top two teams in the group qualifying for the tournament.

Nigeria host bottom side Lesotho in Lagos on Tuesday.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

