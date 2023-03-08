IWD; For a long time, women have faced gender bias on so many levels; work, home, school, society, technology and so on. Gender bias is when a person suffers unfair disadvantages as a result of their gender.

Sexism is another issue, it is associated with beliefs about the fundamental nature of men and women, as well as the roles they should play in society. It could elevate one gender over the other.

To curb gender bias BizWatch Nigeria raises its voice for gender equity and calls for more efforts from individuals and organizations to shun gender bias. BizWatch Nigeria as well as Mediacraft Associates continues to encourage its female employees to thrive while celebrating them.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a yearly global celebration held on March 8th to honors women’s achievements while also advocating for gender equality.

This year’s focus is on the inclusion of women through technology. It recognizes the role of technology in advancing women’s rights and empowerment, as well as the critical need to close the gender digital divide.

According to an International Telecommunication Union (ITU) report, the digital gender gap continues expanding in many developing countries, creating a specific need to support digital gender equality. Globally, in 2022, 62% of men are using the Internet, compared with 57% of women.

Sustainable Development Goals 5 (gender equality) appeals to all to empower the female gender and strive for gender equality.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Africa Region through a statement obtained by BizWatch Nigeria said that, “Women’s accomplishments should be recognized. Increase awareness of discrimination. Take action to promote gender equality.

“IWD (International Women’s Day) is for everyone, everywhere. Inclusion implies that all IWD actions are legal. We can all #EmbraceEquity if we work together.

“DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” this year’s theme, emphasizes the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls.

“Globally, the growing number and use of mobile phones, as well as internet connectivity, have made it easier to access health information and services.

“Adoption of digital health and other technological innovations has benefited electronic medical records, health data management, security, and effective communication among health workers, patients, and community stakeholders.”

IWD: Nigerian women in tech

Digital inclusion

In line with 2023’s IWD theme, BizWatch Nigeria celebrates all women while highlighting the Nigerian women in tech.

Seun Runsewe

Seun Runsewe is a Senior Product Manager at Chipper Cash. Seun entered the tech industry to help grow businesses focused on improving payments and expanding Nigeria’s digital economy.

Damilola Olokesusi

Damilola Olokesusi is the co-founder and CEO of Shuttlers, a Nigerian transportation startup powered by technology. Shuttlers is changing the way professionals and organizations commute in the congested cities of Lagos and Abuja.

Adora Nwodo

Adora Nwodo works at Microsoft as a Software Engineer, where she creates cloud services and High-Value Experiences based on Artificial Intelligence and Mixed Reality. She is also a co-founder of unStack Africa, an open-source software developer meetup.

Ada Nduka Oyom

She Code Africa (SCA) was founded by Ada Nduka Oyom, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young girls and women in Africa through technical skills. She founded SCA in 2016 and her team has since impacted over 17,000 women members in 20 African countries.